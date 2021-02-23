Poor rural infrastructure holds back food production by small Nigerian farmers
By Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, North-West University
Abeeb Babatunde Omotoso, Researcher and Lecturer, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Nigeria
Saidat Adebola Daud, Researcher and Lecturer
For Nigeria to feed its growing population efficiently and support food production by small farm holders, investment in rural infrastructure is key.
