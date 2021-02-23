Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breast cancer: is milk a risk factor?

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Breast cancer has now overtaken lung cancer as the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer, and as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for women in many countries. While genetics can certainly increase risk of the disease, for most women lifestyle factors, such as alcohol…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


