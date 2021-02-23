Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are Istanbul's Boğaziçi University protests an expression of exceptionalism?

By Sinan Ciddi
Share this article
“What would make Erdoğan's life increasingly difficult would be for academia as a whole in Turkey to unify around a single platform and pursue vociferously a rigorous set of demands …”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How Roald Dahl became a passionate vaccine advocate
~ Phone call anxiety: why so many of us have it, and how to get over it
~ View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor thin majority
~ Why Mario Draghi taking charge of Italy is great news for the EU (and also America)
~ Okonjo-Iweala in the WTO top job: breaking the glass ceiling is a win for all women
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former MP Kate Ellis on the culture in parliament house
~ Melbourne finally has a Crown royal commission — is this going to stop crime and gambling harm?
~ Tunisia: Police Arrest, Use Violence Against LGBTI Activists
~ Germany: MPs Should Strengthen Proposed Supply Chain Law
~ Having trouble sleeping? Here's the science on 3 traditional bedtime remedies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter