Human Rights Observatory

Phone call anxiety: why so many of us have it, and how to get over it

By Ilham Sebah, Teaching Fellow in Psychology, Royal Holloway
Staying in touch with loved ones without seeing them in person has become even more important during the pandemic. But for some people, making or receiving calls is a stressful experience. Phone anxiety – or telephobia – is the fear and avoidance of phone conversations and it’s common among those with social anxiety disorder.

Having a hatred of your phone doesn’t necessarily mean you have phone anxiety, although the two can be related. There are, of course, many people who dislike making or receiving calls.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


