Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former MP Kate Ellis on the culture in parliament house

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The revelation of the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct have sparked multiple inquiries into the culture of parliament house.

It’s a subject on which Kate Ellis is an expert. Ellis was a Labor MP from 2004 to 2019, and held various ministries in the Labor government. She was then – and still is – the youngest person to become a federal minister.

Ellis retired to spend more time with her young family.

Her coming book, Sex, Lies and Question Time, published in April, discusses the history of…


© The Conversation -


