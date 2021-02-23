Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Police Arrest, Use Violence Against LGBTI Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather in Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia on February 6, 2021. © 2021 Karim Saadi (Beirut) – Tunisian security forces have repeatedly targeted protesters, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) activists at protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The targeting involved arbitrary arrests, physical assaults, threats to rape and kill, and refusing access to legal counsel. Human Rights Watch documented cases in which the police have singled out LGBTI activists for particular mistreatment at protests. At the same time,…


© Human Rights Watch -


