Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Having trouble sleeping? Here's the science on 3 traditional bedtime remedies

By Nenad Naumovski, Associate Professor in Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Canberra
Amanda Bulman, PhD Candidate, University of Canberra
Nathan M D'Cunha, PhD Candidate, University of Canberra
Wolfgang Marx, Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University
What is it about chamomile tea, milk and cocoa that could help us sleep better, and what does the evidence say?


© The Conversation -


