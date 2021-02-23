Tolerance.ca
US: Take New Approach at Mexico Border

By Human Rights Watch
(Iowa) – The administration of United States President Joe Biden should move swiftly to ensure fair, dignified, and humane treatment of asylum seekers and migrants at the border, Human Rights Watch and the Iowa City Catholic Worker said in a video released today. The video follows a family still separated after almost two years under the “Remain in Mexico” program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The administration of former President Donald Trump sent over 71,000 asylum seekers back to Mexico under MPP, adopted in 2019. President Biden ended the returns last month. Some asylum…


