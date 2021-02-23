Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: UAE-Backed Forces Torture Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a tank during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Fawaz Salman (Sanaa) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) security forces in southern Yemen have arbitrarily detained a Yemeni journalist since September 17, 2020, apparently for his critical news reporting, Human Rights Watch and Mwatana for Human Rights said today. A source close to the journalist, Adel al-Hasani, said that STC security forces chained, threatened, and…


© Human Rights Watch -


