Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Attacks on Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Heavily armed police are part of the group delivering Supreme Court justice Yvickel Dabrésil along with other detained individuals into custody at the penitentiary in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Feb. 9, 2021.   © 2021 AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery. (New York) – UN Security Council members should press the government of Haiti to uphold judicial independence, respect due process, and repeal its recent arbitrary changes to the Supreme Court’s composition, Human Rights Watch said today. They should also ensure that when extending the mandate of the United Nations Integrated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
