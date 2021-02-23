Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden To Investigate Illegal Intercountry Adoptions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image View of the Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) in Stockholm, April 9, 2006. © WikiPedia/Creative Commons A recent inquiry in the Netherlands into intercountry adoptions uncovered such damning abuses that the government froze all overseas adoptions. Following the Dutch investigation, the Swedish Family Law and Parental Support Authority, the agency responsible for adoptions, has called for a similar inquiry in Sweden, which has the highest number of adopted children per capita in the world. The Dutch report, examined adoptions to the Netherlands between 1967 and 1998.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


