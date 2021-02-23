Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s Beaten Journalists Deserve Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this file photo, people look down from a balcony as military police deploy in downtown Kampala, Uganda, February 20, 2016.  © 2016 AP Photo/Ben Curtis On February 17, military police beat at least ten journalists covering Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi — also known as ‘Bobi Wine’ — as he delivered a petition to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kampala. His petition was to protest human rights abuses and abductions of his supporters in the run up to and after January’s contested presidential election. The next…


© Human Rights Watch -


