Human Rights Observatory

Japan Hair Controversy Highlights Harmful School Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image High school students wearing face masks walk in Tokyo, January 16, 2021.  © 2021 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images  A recent case in Osaka, Japan, about hair color, highlights the risks of imposing social conformity. Many schools in Japan have strict policies around hair color, dress, and other appearance, and students can face harsh consequences if they fail to comply. Pressure to conform is something the country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) students also know much about. Last week, a court ruled that a brown-haired teen should receive compensation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


