Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German Court to Issue First Verdict in Syria Torture Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos of Syrians who have been detained or disappeared set up by Families for Freedom, as part of a protest in front of the court in Koblenz, July 2, 2020.  © 2020 Alexander Suttor A German court in the town of Koblenz this week will render its first verdict in a historic trial of two former Syrian officials for atrocities during Syria’s decade-long brutal armed conflict. The two accused in the case are an alleged former intelligence officer and a subordinate; the ruling this week is on the lower-ranking suspect, Eyad A. Prosecutors allege he detained protesters…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


