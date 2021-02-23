Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacks Targeting Afghan Civilians Spread Terror

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Kabul street where gunmen fatally shot two women judges who worked for Afghanistan's high court, and wounded their driver, January 17, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul With Afghan peace talks making little progress, the latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) makes for grim reading. Although 2020 saw an overall decline in civilian casualties — the lowest numbers since 2013 — a slew of attacks targeting civilians has spread terror and undermined trust crucial for a future settlement.  Following the United States-Taliban agreement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Having trouble sleeping? Here's the science on 3 traditional bedtime remedies
~ German Court to Issue First Verdict in Syria Torture Trial
~ Philippines: Free Duterte Critic Held 4 Years
~ Ties between FETÖ and KKK
~ War in Libya
~ Israel's nuclear research back on track
~ $50 a fortnight rise in JobSeeker comes with tougher job search requirements
~ US: Take New Approach at Mexico Border
~ Yemen: UAE-Backed Forces Torture Journalist
~ Haiti: Attacks on Judicial Independence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter