Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Free Duterte Critic Held 4 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippines opposition Senator Leila de Lima, second right, shows the printout of her cast ballot for the country's midterm elections on May 13, 2019 in Paranaque, southeast of Manila, Philippines. De Lima, who has been in police detention since February 2017 on alleged drug charges, was given a 2-hour furlough to vote. © 2019 AP Photo/Bullit Marquez (Manila) – Philippine authorities should drop all charges and release Senator Leila de Lima, who has been in police detention since February 24, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. A Muntinlupa City court acquitted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


