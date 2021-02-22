Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did NASA's Martian rover come to land in a crater named after a tiny Balkan village?

By Robert Greenberg, Dean of Arts, University of Auckland
Named after a village in Bosnia and Herzegovina, NASA's Martian landing spot is a distant reminder of less peaceful times on Earth.


