Human Rights Observatory

Facebook vs. Australia — Canadian media could be the next target for ban

By Jean-Hugues Roy, Professeur, École des médias, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Facebook recently removed Australian news stories from its site. If Ottawa follows Australia's lead, Facebook might do the same in Canada.


