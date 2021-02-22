Tolerance.ca
One of these things is not like the others: why Facebook is beyond our control

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
What’s the difference between Google and Facebook?

One difference is that in the past week Google has more-or-less agreed to pay Australian news outlets for their content faced with the threat of government action to force it to.

Facebook most definitely has not, removing Australian news from its feeds.


