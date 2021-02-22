Why we should release New Zealand's strangled rivers to lessen the impact of future floods
By Gary John Brierley, Professor, Chair of Physical Geography, University of Auckland
Dan C H Hikuroa, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Heide Friedrich, Associate Professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Auckland
Ian Christopher Fuller, Professor in Physical Geography, Massey University
James Brasington, University of Canterbury
Jo Hoyle, River Geomorphologist, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Jon Tunnicliffe, Senior Lecturer in River Science, University of Auckland
Kristiann Allen, Associate Director, Policy and International Relations at Koi Tū Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Richard Measures, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Given climate change predictions of more extreme floods in New Zealand, it's time to change management practices to work with a river, allowing it room to move and its channels to adjust.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 22, 2021