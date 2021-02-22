Can I have a pet and be housed, too? It all depends...
By Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Amity James, Senior Lecturer, School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
Caitlin Buckle, Research Associate in Housing Studies, University of Sydney
Darren C Fisher, Lecturer- Animation, Swinburne University of Technology
Debbie Faulkner, Senior Research Fellow, UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Emma Power, Senior Research Fellow, Geography and Urban Studies, Western Sydney University
Selina Tually, Senior Research Fellow, The Australian Alliance for Social Enterprise, University of South Australia
Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Trying to find housing can be a nightmare for pet owners, especially those who need it in a crisis. The inconsistencies from state to state and between different forms of housing demand reform.
- Monday, February 22, 2021