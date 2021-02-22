Australia's marine (un)protected areas: government zoning bias has left marine life in peril since 2012
By Bob Pressey, Professor, Conservation Planning, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Jorge G. Álvarez-Romero, Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
Rodolphe Devillers, Senior research scientist, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Trevor J Ward, Visiting Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Last week Australia joined a new alliance of 40 countries pledging to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 from pollution, overfishing, climate change and other environmental threats. Australia already boasts one of the largest networks of marine protected areas in the world, with about half of Commonwealth waters around mainland Australia under some form of protection.…
