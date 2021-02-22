Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to really fix COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling

By Tinglong Dai, Associate Professor of Operations Management & Business Analytics, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing
Websites that crash. Appointments that fill up within seconds. Scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be this hard. A few states have found a better way.


