Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egerton Ryerson: Racist philosophy of residential schools also shaped public education

By Hunter Knight, PhD Candidate, Social Justice Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Let's not ignore how the racist philosophy behind residential schools shaped mainstream education. Ryerson foresaw Canada's continuing evolution into a "civilized," white, culturally British nation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


