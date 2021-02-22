Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and the Iran nuclear deal: what to expect from the negotiations

By Ali Bilgic, Reader in International Relations and Security, Loughborough University
The US president is sending a message to Saudi Arabia. But it might also find that negotiations with Tehran are tougher.


