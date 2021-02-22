Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Record fine for Malaysian news site over readers’ comments

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the record fine imposed on Malaysiakini, one of Malaysia’s leading investigative news sites, for readers’ comments critical of the judiciary, and the subsequent sedition investigation into its editor for criticizing the court’s decision. This is liable to result in more self-censorship in the media, RSF warned, reiterating its call for the government to show that it is determined to defend press freedom.A website renowned for investigating corruption, Malaysiakini was fined 500,000 ringgits (nearly 100,000 euros) by a federal court on 19 February after…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF condemns Facebook’s blocking of journalistic content in Australia
~ Myanmar citizens continue strong opposition to military junta with ‘22222’ general strike
~ Public trust in the media is at a new low: a radical rethink of journalism is needed
~ Keeping trees in the ground where they are already growing is an effective low-tech way to slow climate change
~ What I learned when I recreated the famous 'doll test' that looked at how Black kids see race
~ How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow?
~ If Big Tech has the will, here are ways research shows self-regulation can work
~ John Keats' concept of 'negative capability' – or sitting in uncertainty – is needed now more than ever
~ How safe is your baby food? Company reports show arsenic, lead and other heavy metals – here's what you need to know
~ Three ways virtual reality could transform mental health treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter