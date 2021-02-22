Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns Facebook’s blocking of journalistic content in Australia

By idevillars
NewsFacebook carried out its threat. In response to the Australian government’s plan to make platforms pay media outlets, Facebook has blocked the sharing of journalistic content in Australia. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this decision, which impacts the reliability and pluralism of the information available on this social media platform. “No posts yet” is the message that the Facebook pages of the Australian media have been showing since 17 February. This blackout is deliberate.


© Reporters without borders -


