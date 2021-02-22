Keeping trees in the ground where they are already growing is an effective low-tech way to slow climate change
By Beverly Law, Professor Emeritus of Global Change Biology and Terrestrial Systems Science, Oregon State University
William Moomaw, Professor Emeritus of International Environmental Policy, Tufts University
Permanently protecting large, mature forests is a faster and cheaper way to stabilize Earth's climate than complex carbon capture and storage schemes, and more effective than planting new trees.
- Monday, February 22, 2021