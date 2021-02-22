Tolerance.ca
Child poverty in the U.S. could be slashed by monthly payments to parents – an idea proved in other rich countries and proposed by a prominent Republican decades ago

By Joya Misra, Professor of Sociology & Public Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Which former president pitched a Family Assistance Plan to the American people that would have provided many families with children a monthly stipend?

It may surprise you that it came in 1969 from Richard Nixon, a Republican who embraced cultural conservativism.


