Extremist minds: these psychological traits might help identify people vulnerable to becoming radicalised

By Leor Zmigrod, Research Fellow in the Psychology of Ideologies, University of Cambridge
The characteristics of peoples’ brains might offer clues about the political beliefs they hold dear. In a study of around 350 US citizens, we examined the relationship between individuals’ cognitive traits – the unconscious ways in which their brains learn and process information from the environment – and their ideological worldviews.

We found parallels between how those with extreme views perform in brain games and the kind of political, religious and dogmatic attitudes they adhere to.


© The Conversation -


