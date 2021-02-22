Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine diplomacy: how some countries are using COVID to enhance their soft power

By Michael Jennings, Reader in International Development, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to various new, repurposed or newly popular terms. The newest entry to the pandemic lexicon might be “vaccine diplomacy”, with some countries using their jabs to strengthen regional ties and enhance their own power and global status.

In early February, half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar citizens continue strong opposition to military junta with ‘22222’ general strike
~ Public trust in the media is at a new low: a radical rethink of journalism is needed
~ Keeping trees in the ground where they are already growing is an effective low-tech way to slow climate change
~ What I learned when I recreated the famous 'doll test' that looked at how Black kids see race
~ How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow?
~ If Big Tech has the will, here are ways research shows self-regulation can work
~ John Keats' concept of 'negative capability' – or sitting in uncertainty – is needed now more than ever
~ How safe is your baby food? Company reports show arsenic, lead and other heavy metals – here's what you need to know
~ Three ways virtual reality could transform mental health treatment
~ An ancient Greek approach to risk and the lessons it can offer the modern world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter