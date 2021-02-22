Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should politicians showcase their own vaccinations to convince the rest of us?

By Fabienne Martin-Juchat, Professeure en sciences de l'Information et de la communication, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Using the physical representation of a public figure to provoke an emotional response and encourage a certain action is a well-known strategy. Can it work for the COVID-19 vaccine?


© The Conversation -


