Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Only junkies': how stigma and discrimination link to rise in drug deaths among Scotland's poor

By Iain McPhee, Senior Lecturer in Drug and Alcohol Studies, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
Scotland has recently experienced a dramatic increase in drug-related deaths among its poorest. Now new research has translated directly into policy change.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Should politicians showcase their own vaccinations to convince the rest of us?
~ Will European countries ever take meaningful steps to end colonial legacies?
~ Why urban gardens are crucial for conserving bees and butterflies – and how you can help them
~ Rising Voices’ Activismo Lenguas initiative receives International Mother Language Award
~ Storming of U.S. Capitol was an "inside job", say investigators
~ G7 entrusts Covid battle to Bill Gates and revamps globalization
~ European Union Presses Zimbabwe to End Rights Abuses
~ Whopping lead for Labor ahead of WA election, but federal Newspoll deadlocked at 50-50
~ I was the Australian doctor on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China. Here's what we found about the origins of the coronavirus
~ Getting news from Facebook and Google is convenient — but it comes at great collective cost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter