Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
European Union Presses Zimbabwe to End Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (center) and her colleague Julie Barnes hold placards as they are arrested during an anti-corruption protest march in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2020.   © 2020 ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP The European Union is ratcheting up pressure on Zimbabwe over the lack of substantial reforms that has allowed for the humanitarian, economic, and social situation in the country to deteriorate, with persistent violations of human rights and limitations on democratic space. Barely three weeks after the United Kingdom imposed targeted sanctions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


