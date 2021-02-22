Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whopping lead for Labor ahead of WA election, but federal Newspoll deadlocked at 50-50

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Melbourne
Share this article
One analyst describes Labor's lead in WA as "scarcely possible", while new focus on sexual assault at Parliament House has not had an impact on the latest federal Newspoll.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why urban gardens are crucial for conserving bees and butterflies – and how you can help them
~ Rising Voices’ Activismo Lenguas initiative receives International Mother Language Award
~ Storming of U.S. Capitol was an "inside job", say investigators
~ G7 entrusts Covid battle to Bill Gates and revamps globalization
~ European Union Presses Zimbabwe to End Rights Abuses
~ I was the Australian doctor on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China. Here's what we found about the origins of the coronavirus
~ Getting news from Facebook and Google is convenient — but it comes at great collective cost
~ Book review: The Husband Poisoner is about lethal ladies and dangerously tasty recipes
~ How China is remaking the world in its vision
~ Freedom camping needs new regulations and foreign tourists aren’t the only villains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter