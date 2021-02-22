I was the Australian doctor on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China. Here's what we found about the origins of the coronavirus
By Dominic Dwyer, Director of Public Health Pathology, NSW Health Pathology, Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Much has been said of the politics surrounding the mission to investigate the viral origins of COVID-19. So it's easy to forget that behind these investigations are real people.
