Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freedom camping needs new regulations and foreign tourists aren’t the only villains

By Michael Lueck, Professor of Tourism, Auckland University of Technology
Sabrina Seeler, Senior research fellow, Nord University
Share this article
Now is the time to reform the rules for travellers who park up and camp in public spaces. But don't blame freedom campers for all the problems in a community.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising Voices’ Activismo Lenguas initiative receives International Mother Language Award
~ Storming of U.S. Capitol was an "inside job", say investigators
~ G7 entrusts Covid battle to Bill Gates and revamps globalization
~ Whopping lead for Labor ahead of WA election, but federal Newspoll deadlocked at 50-50
~ I was the Australian doctor on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China. Here's what we found about the origins of the coronavirus
~ Getting news from Facebook and Google is convenient — but it comes at great collective cost
~ Book review: The Husband Poisoner is about lethal ladies and dangerously tasty recipes
~ How China is remaking the world in its vision
~ Without visiting headliners, can local artists save our festivals?
~ You need all 6 pieces of the puzzle to build urban resilience, but too often it's politics that leaves a gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter