Five ideas for teaching at a distance in a different way
By Julien Bobroff, Physicien, Professeur des Universités, Université Paris-Saclay
Frédéric Bouquet, Enseignant-chercheur en physique, Université Paris-Saclay
Jeanne Parmentier, Ingénieure de recherche à l'Institut Villebon - Georges Charpak
The Covid-19 health crisis has made remote teaching a reality for all, but not without difficulty. At our University, our students have been learning remotely for almost a year and the successive lockdowns have taken their toll. At the start, we battled with technical difficulties, poor Internet connections and insufficient IT equipment while we struggled to isolate ourselves from others.
We were then quickly faced with even more serious challenges: students confined to tiny bedrooms with intermittent wifi, some dealing with economic and social difficulties, sometimes worsened by psychological…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 21, 2021