Human Rights Observatory

A 'French malaise' is eroding bilingualism in Canada's public service

By Christian J. Y. Bergeron, Professeur en sociologie de l’éducation, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A recent survey reveals a general uneasiness about using French among both francophone and anglophone public servants in administrative regions where bilingualism is required.


© The Conversation


