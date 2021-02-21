The exclusion of women in Myanmar politics helped fuel the military coup
By Gabrielle Bardall, Research Fellow, International Policy Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Elin Bjarnegård, Associate Professor in Political Science, Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study
Despite having a woman leader, women are largely excluded from key positions of influence and leadership in Myanmar — a situation that helped the country's military succeed in its recent coup.
