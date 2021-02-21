Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A sin tax on sugary drinks unfairly targets Indigenous communities instead of improving health

By Myra J Tait, Assistant Professor, Governance, Law and Management, Athabasca University
Natalie Diane Riediger, Assistant Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Manitoba
Share this article
A tax on sugar-sweetened beverages may be intended to improve health, but for Indigenous consumers, such a tax would be unethical, contravene tax law and undermine Indigenous rights.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A 'French malaise' is eroding bilingualism in Canada's public service
~ The exclusion of women in Myanmar politics helped fuel the military coup
~ COVID-19 vaccination: What we can learn from the great polio vaccine heist of 1959
~ Morrison takes the shot to promote vaccine confidence, as government and opposition stay tied in Newspoll
~ Radio in Mali can empower women by remembering they are part of a social web
~ The South African play that's tackling the scourge of the street drug whoonga
~ At last, climate science may be able to predict tropical Atlantic weather better
~ Why Ebola is back in Guinea and why the response must be different this time
~ Why we did it: the Kenyan women and girls who joined Al-Shabaab
~ Updating Uyghur: The power of online discussions for language preservation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter