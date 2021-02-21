A sin tax on sugary drinks unfairly targets Indigenous communities instead of improving health
By Myra J Tait, Assistant Professor, Governance, Law and Management, Athabasca University
Natalie Diane Riediger, Assistant Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Manitoba
A tax on sugar-sweetened beverages may be intended to improve health, but for Indigenous consumers, such a tax would be unethical, contravene tax law and undermine Indigenous rights.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 21, 2021