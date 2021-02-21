Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At last, climate science may be able to predict tropical Atlantic weather better

By Hyacinth C. Nnamchi, Researcher , GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel
With research that offers new insights, there is increased hope for improved climate predictions and better preparation for severe weather conditions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


