Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Updating Uyghur: The power of online discussions for language preservation

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Though spoken by over 10 million people, the Uyghur language is struggling as it needs to adapt to modern life and overcome heavy censorship and language elimination in China


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ To Help Migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tackle EU Abuses
~ Malaysia: Court Punishes News Site for Reader Comments
~ G7 Leaders' statement
~ Sleep-deprived financial traders make lower stock market returns – new research
~ New Raids and Arrests in Crimea
~ Downtown Kingston’s new murals brighten Jamaica’s COVID-19 gloom
~ English soccer authorities suspend foreign star for a ‘racist’ remark, but it was nothing of the kind
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible solution
~ COVID vaccine and asthma: why most sufferers won't be prioritised in the next phase of rollout
~ How hybrids could help save endangered species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter