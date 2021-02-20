Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sleep-deprived financial traders make lower stock market returns – new research

By Antonios Siganos, Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Glasgow
Share this article
Do financial traders make better returns in the stock market when they are well rested? You would intuitively assume that a trader’s level of sleep would affect their decision making.

Several studies have certainly shown that sleep affects the ability of people to make decisions in general. Though admittedly based on small samples of participants, these studies show that those who are short on sleep tend to have relatively low attention to detail, poor memory, poor performance and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To Help Migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tackle EU Abuses
~ Malaysia: Court Punishes News Site for Reader Comments
~ New Raids and Arrests in Crimea
~ Downtown Kingston’s new murals brighten Jamaica’s COVID-19 gloom
~ English soccer authorities suspend foreign star for a ‘racist’ remark, but it was nothing of the kind
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible solution
~ COVID vaccine and asthma: why most sufferers won't be prioritised in the next phase of rollout
~ How hybrids could help save endangered species
~ Uber drivers ruling: how thousands working in the UK’s gig economy could benefit
~ The human genome at 20: how biology's most-hyped breakthrough led to anticlimax and arrests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter