Human Rights Observatory

New Raids and Arrests in Crimea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police and Crimean Tatar activists in front of the Kyiv district court building in Simferopol, Crimea, February 17, 2021.  © 2021 Crimean Solidarity On February 17, Russia’s security services and national guard raided the homes of seven Muslim men in Crimea — six of them Crimean Tatars. At four in the morning, armed men banged on the doors and windows of their homes in Sevastopol, Bakhchisaray, Belogorsk, and Simferopol. They entered without introducing themselves, conducted searches, questioned terrified family, and confiscated religious books. Then they took…


© Human Rights Watch -


