Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Court Punishes News Site for Reader Comments

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Malaysiakini's editor-in-chief Steven Gan speaks to the media at the Federal Court in in Putrajaya, Malaysia on February 19, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (Bangkok) – The Malaysian Federal Court decision holding an online news site responsible for reader comments contravenes international human rights standards and will chill free speech in Malaysia, Human Rights Watch said today. The court on February 18, 2021, held Malaysiakini in contempt for five comments posted by readers even though the online portal removed the comments within 12 minutes of being notified…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Raids and Arrests in Crimea
~ Downtown Kingston’s new murals brighten Jamaica’s COVID-19 gloom
~ English soccer authorities suspend foreign star for a ‘racist’ remark, but it was nothing of the kind
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible solution
~ COVID vaccine and asthma: why most sufferers won't be prioritised in the next phase of rollout
~ How hybrids could help save endangered species
~ Uber drivers ruling: how thousands working in the UK’s gig economy could benefit
~ The human genome at 20: how biology's most-hyped breakthrough led to anticlimax and arrests
~ What's behind fresh unrest in Somalia -- and what needs to be done
~ Indian media conglomerate seeks colossal damages for two satirical videos
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter