Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine and asthma: why most sufferers won't be prioritised in the next phase of rollout

By Grace C Roberts, Research Fellow in Virology, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
Over 16 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. The government is now expanding the vaccine rollout to more people, including those who are “clinically vulnerable”. But millions of people with asthma will not be in this priority group, which may sound surprising, given that asthma is a respiratory disease.

Certainly, in the early days of the pandemic, asthmatics were considered to be an extremely vulnerable…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ English soccer authorities suspend foreign star for a ‘racist’ remark, but it was nothing of the kind
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible solution
~ How hybrids could help save endangered species
~ Uber drivers ruling: how thousands working in the UK’s gig economy could benefit
~ The human genome at 20: how biology's most-hyped breakthrough led to anticlimax and arrests
~ What's behind fresh unrest in Somalia -- and what needs to be done
~ Indian media conglomerate seeks colossal damages for two satirical videos
~ COVID-19 has crippled the winter sports industry – but a digital revolution will help it recover
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible answer
~ Facebook's block on news sources in Australia is affecting The Conversation Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter