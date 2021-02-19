Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How hybrids could help save endangered species

By Lilith Zecherle, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, Liverpool John Moores University
Hazel Nichols, Senior Lecturer in Biosciences, Swansea University
Richard Brown, Professor of Animal Evolution, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
What do you get when you cross two distinct lineages of an endangered species? For scientists hoping to revive an extinct population in Israel, the answer was a lucky accident – one that could upend longstanding ideas about how best to preserve biodiversity.

The Asiatic wild ass is a relative of the donkey that, as the name suggests, was never domesticated. This truly wild animal lives in the steppes and deserts of western and central Asia, from the Mediterranean to Mongolia. Because they vary slightly in size and colour (ranging from a pale sand colour to a dark ochre), Asiatic wild…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ English soccer authorities suspend foreign star for a ‘racist’ remark, but it was nothing of the kind
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible solution
~ COVID vaccine and asthma: why most sufferers won't be prioritised in the next phase of rollout
~ Uber drivers ruling: how thousands working in the UK’s gig economy could benefit
~ The human genome at 20: how biology's most-hyped breakthrough led to anticlimax and arrests
~ What's behind fresh unrest in Somalia -- and what needs to be done
~ Indian media conglomerate seeks colossal damages for two satirical videos
~ COVID-19 has crippled the winter sports industry – but a digital revolution will help it recover
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible answer
~ Facebook's block on news sources in Australia is affecting The Conversation Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter