Human Rights Observatory

The human genome at 20: how biology's most-hyped breakthrough led to anticlimax and arrests

By Alasdair Mackenzie, Reader, Molecular Genetics, University of Aberdeen
Andreas Kolb, Senior Research Fellow, The Rowlett Institute, University of Aberdeen
When President Bill Clinton took to a White House lectern 20 years ago to announce that the human genome sequence had been completed, he hailed the breakthrough as “the most important, most wondrous map ever produced by humankind”. The scientific achievement was placed on par with the moon landings.

It was hoped that having access to the sequence would transform our understanding of human disease within…


© The Conversation


