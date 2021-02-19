Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian media conglomerate seeks colossal damages for two satirical videos

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Mumbai high court to dismiss the absurd defamation suit that Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), a huge Indian media conglomerate better known as The Times Group, has brought against Newslaundry, a news website that provides satirical and investigative coverage of India’s media. The court is due to begin hearing the case on 22 February.In a civil suit filed on 19 January, The Times Group is seeking the astronomical sum of 1 billion rupees (11.4 million euros) in damages for two videos posted on Newslaundry’s site th


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


